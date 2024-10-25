Courier Capital LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

