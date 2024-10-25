Courier Capital LLC Has $295,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.