Courier Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $64.28 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

