Critical Review: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) vs. MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 1 8 12 1 2.59 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus price target of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.79%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $15.98 billion 1.39 $2.24 billion $6.97 7.93 MGT Capital Investments $400,000.00 0.00 -$6.13 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 13.98% 16.64% 1.96% MGT Capital Investments N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries, such as American Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, Kawasaki, Pandora, Polaris, Suzuki, and Sweetwater. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, telecommunications, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. The company owns and manages a bitcoin mining facility in LaFayette, Georgia. It also leases space to third parties and self-mining operations; and provides hosting services for third-party owners of miners. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Georgia.

