Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and traded as low as $24.02. Croda International shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 17,997 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIHY. Citigroup raised shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

