CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in CVS Health by 71.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

