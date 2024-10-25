Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $305.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $309.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

DHR stock opened at $247.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.43 and its 200 day moving average is $260.43. Danaher has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,573,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $1,186,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

