Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $265.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

DHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

Danaher Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $247.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.43. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $1,186,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

