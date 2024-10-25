Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.85. Davide Campari-Milano shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares trading hands.
Davide Campari-Milano Trading Up 5.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95.
About Davide Campari-Milano
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Davide Campari-Milano
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.