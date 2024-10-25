Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) versus Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Head to Head Contrast

Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY – Get Free Report) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cebu Air alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cebu Air and Delta Air Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cebu Air 0 0 0 0 N/A Delta Air Lines 0 0 12 1 3.08

Profitability

Delta Air Lines has a consensus price target of $65.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. Given Delta Air Lines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than Cebu Air.

This table compares Cebu Air and Delta Air Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cebu Air N/A N/A N/A Delta Air Lines 7.46% 36.02% 5.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cebu Air and Delta Air Lines”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cebu Air N/A N/A N/A $15.90 0.14 Delta Air Lines $60.31 billion 0.59 $4.61 billion $6.95 7.88

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than Cebu Air. Cebu Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delta Air Lines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats Cebu Air on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cebu Air

(Get Free Report)

Cebu Air, Inc., an airline, provides international and domestic air transportation services. The company offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. It also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services. In addition, the company offers line maintenance services comprising certification and mechanic assistance; technical ramp, equipment handling; water and toilet servicing; aircraft ground support equipment operation; and light maintenance aircraft checks services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 85 aircrafts. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Pasay City, the Philippines. Cebu Air, Inc. is a subsidiary of CP Air Holdings, Inc.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app; acts as a reservations specialists; and operates online travel and traditional brick and mortar agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance and engineering support, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,273 aircrafts. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.