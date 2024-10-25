DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.61. The company has a market cap of $502.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
