Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5,641.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $34.22 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $431.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

