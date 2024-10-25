Distil (LON:DIS) Trading 9.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) rose 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 7,979,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 1,288,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

