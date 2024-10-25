DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) & Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Financial Review

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 18.76% 34.35% 13.95% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 7 2 0 2.22 Worldline 0 2 0 1 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DLocal and Worldline, as provided by MarketBeat.

DLocal currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given DLocal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DLocal is more favorable than Worldline.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DLocal and Worldline”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $707.64 million 3.66 $148.96 million $0.44 19.89 Worldline $4.99 billion N/A -$884.49 million N/A N/A

DLocal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worldline.

Risk and Volatility

DLocal has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DLocal beats Worldline on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, and e-consumer and mobility. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

