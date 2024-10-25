DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 407.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 229,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 381,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,836,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $802,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.54.

NYSE:DTE opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.67. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $131.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

