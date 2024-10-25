Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$23.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dye & Durham traded as high as C$18.78 and last traded at C$18.50, with a volume of 631202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.90.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.08.

Dye & Durham Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of C$120.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1121051 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.73%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

