Eastern Bank Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.92%.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,239 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

