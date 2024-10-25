Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Marc Bishop Lafleche Buys 100,000 Shares

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($81,796.94).

Marc Bishop Lafleche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 75,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,321.47).

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

ECOR opened at GBX 63.90 ($0.83) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The stock has a market cap of £158.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.33, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. Ecora Resources PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 54.20 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 101 ($1.31). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.83.

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,333.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECOR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ecora Resources from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

