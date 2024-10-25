Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and traded as low as $61.00. Eisai shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 331,800 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

