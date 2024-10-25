Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Decreased by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 6.1% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $70,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,137,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $891.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $921.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $860.74. The company has a market cap of $847.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

