Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $891.66 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $847.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $921.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $860.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

