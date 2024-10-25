Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.9% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

LLY opened at $891.66 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $921.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $860.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

