EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,140,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.1 %

EME opened at $446.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.72 and a 200-day moving average of $382.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.50 and a 12-month high of $456.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

