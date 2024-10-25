Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $25,410.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,015,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,455,640. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after buying an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,632 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $9,657,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

