EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 30,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EOG opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.12 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

