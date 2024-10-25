Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2,628.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698,778 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of Evergy worth $44,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $112,464,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 260,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Evergy by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $37,526,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Evergy by 129.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Trading Down 0.5 %

Evergy stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

