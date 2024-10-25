Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 83.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4,187.5% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -247.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1,059.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.07.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile



Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

