Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 140.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,317 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.31% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $57,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. TD Cowen cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.07.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.