Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.9% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 29,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $471.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.