Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average is $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

