Fairman Group LLC Buys 109 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.5% of Fairman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $569.03 and its 200-day moving average is $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93. The company has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

