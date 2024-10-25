Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,332,000 after purchasing an additional 640,829 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,436,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,421,000 after purchasing an additional 77,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance
Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.36.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.
Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
