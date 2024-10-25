Financial Survey: MetaWorks Platforms (MWRK) & The Competition

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) is one of 179 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MetaWorks Platforms to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MetaWorks Platforms and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00 MetaWorks Platforms Competitors 899 5725 11700 310 2.61

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.12%. Given MetaWorks Platforms’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MetaWorks Platforms has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 -$5.65 million -0.19 MetaWorks Platforms Competitors $28.41 billion $484.56 million 24.73

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MetaWorks Platforms’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms. MetaWorks Platforms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91% MetaWorks Platforms Competitors -24.59% -164.97% -16.04%

Volatility and Risk

MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaWorks Platforms’ competitors have a beta of 1.47, meaning that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MetaWorks Platforms competitors beat MetaWorks Platforms on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

MetaWorks Platforms Company Profile

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

