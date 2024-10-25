GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

NYSE:GEV opened at $297.00 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $297.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

