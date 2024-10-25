GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stock Holdings Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $2,042,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $297.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $297.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

