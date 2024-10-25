General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $230.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.58 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The company has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day moving average is $168.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

