Gerard Dyson Acquires 4,481,650 Shares of Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3) Stock

Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3 – Get Free Report) insider Gerard Dyson bought 4,481,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,188.05 ($50,792.03).

Spectur Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.49.

About Spectur

Spectur Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells remote solar 3G/4G based security camera networks, and related products and services in Australia. The company offers solar powered 3G/4G security camera, a monitoring and security system designed for construction and building, remote and non-powered, and agriculture and farm sites.

