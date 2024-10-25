Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after acquiring an additional 128,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $266.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.68. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $268.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

