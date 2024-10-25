Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 36,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40,196.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after buying an additional 428,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DHR opened at $247.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.