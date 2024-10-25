Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $710.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $581.57 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $825.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $910.74. The stock has a market cap of $280.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.