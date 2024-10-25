Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,183.75.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,338.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,395.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,029.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,838.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.50%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

