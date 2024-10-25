Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 12.2% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $402.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.23 and a 200-day moving average of $359.43. The stock has a market cap of $399.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

