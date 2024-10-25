Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases Shares of 963 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX opened at $895.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $858.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $918.40.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

