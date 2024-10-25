Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 199.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,041,000 after buying an additional 616,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $62,972,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 66.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,257,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,401,000 after acquiring an additional 499,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $146.27 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $146.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

