Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 2,470 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.3% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $891.66 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $921.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $860.74. The firm has a market cap of $847.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

