Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.80), with a volume of 49606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.79).

GNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 188.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.26. The company has a market cap of £964.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2,150.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

