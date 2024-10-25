Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.80), with a volume of 49606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.79).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNC
Greencore Group Stock Performance
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.