Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

