Greenleaf Trust Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $34,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of BMY opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

