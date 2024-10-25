Greenleaf Trust Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $309.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $317.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.