Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after buying an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,046,000 after buying an additional 86,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in IQVIA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.27.

IQVIA Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $211.71 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

